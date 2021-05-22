FunFair Reaches Market Cap of $484.85 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00062615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00018253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.29 or 0.00897431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00087906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FunFair Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

