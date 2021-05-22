Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will post sales of $34.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $38.22 billion. Chevron reported sales of $13.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 157.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $133.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.96 billion to $144.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $137.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $116.61 billion to $149.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

CVX stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,352,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,107,547. The stock has a market cap of $200.75 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 22.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 31.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,653,000 after purchasing an additional 44,220 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

