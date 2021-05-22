Dent Market Capitalization Achieves $371.05 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $371.05 million and approximately $40.97 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dent has traded 40.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00062615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00018253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $335.29 or 0.00897431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00087906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About Dent

Dent is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,998,841,249 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

