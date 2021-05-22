SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.
SGSOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Monday, April 26th.
OTCMKTS SGSOY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47. SGS has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
About SGS
SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.
