SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

SGSOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Monday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS SGSOY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47. SGS has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8901 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. SGS’s payout ratio is 60.24%.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

