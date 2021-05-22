Brokerages Set CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) PT at $75.20

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.20.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.18. 1,281,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,163. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $88.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

