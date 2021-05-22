Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.42 billion-$4.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.900-4.020 EPS.

CTSH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,473,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,863. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.78. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.82.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

