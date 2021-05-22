Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.42 billion-$4.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.900-4.020 EPS.
CTSH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,473,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,863. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.78. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.82.
In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
