Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.42 Million

Brokerages expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to report $54.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.73 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $21.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 154.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $223.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $227.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $229.75 million, with estimates ranging from $228.70 million to $230.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 8.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 345.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 559,718 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 202,503 shares during the period. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.81. 467,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,534. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

