Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will report sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.89.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,528,000 after purchasing an additional 597,651 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,180,000 after buying an additional 1,025,748 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,946,000 after buying an additional 107,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,967,000 after buying an additional 187,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,648,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.47. 568,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,702. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $98.60 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

