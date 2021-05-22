FLO (FLO) Tops One Day Volume of $40,268.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. FLO has a total market capitalization of $5.86 million and $40,268.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FLO has traded 43.5% lower against the dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000152 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000065 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

