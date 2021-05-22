Insider Selling: SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Director Howard E. Turner sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $286,000.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:SSY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.95. 336,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,426,764. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.15. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 1,691.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 153,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SunLink Health Systems by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunLink Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SunLink Health Systems by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunLink Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

