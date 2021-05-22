Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-$97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.56 million.

NASDAQ:OM traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $45.97. 394,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,623. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.16. Analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

OM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.83.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $148,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $769,402.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $197,765,450.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,044,861 shares of company stock worth $206,220,472.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.