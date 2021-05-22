Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives $25.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Kion Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,796. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $27.03.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

