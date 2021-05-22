Brokerages Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $737.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will announce sales of $737.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $637.59 million to $784.20 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $637.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $539.34. 248,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,308. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $289.10 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,920.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,190 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,621 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $5,514,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.