Brokerages Set Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) PT at $22.67

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:STLA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,788,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,782. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.71.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter. Stellantis had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stellantis will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.3813 per share. This is a positive change from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

