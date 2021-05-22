Loki Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,542.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,305.87 or 0.06142026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.94 or 0.01707239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.87 or 0.00452487 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00159040 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.35 or 0.00618901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00446458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.37 or 0.00379236 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LOKIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.