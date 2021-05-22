REAL (REAL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $933.00

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. REAL has a total market cap of $748,808.70 and approximately $933.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REAL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0745 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, REAL has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00018185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.51 or 0.00901670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00088266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About REAL

REAL is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . REAL’s official website is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

