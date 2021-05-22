Staker Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (STR)

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Staker coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Staker has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Staker has a market capitalization of $7,053.16 and $1.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Staker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00062690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00018312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.01 or 0.00898864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00088053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About Staker

STR is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. Staker’s official website is staker.network . Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

Staker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Staker using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Staker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Staker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.