Brokerages Anticipate GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.18 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GCMG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

GCMG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 246,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,058. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.04. GCM Grosvenor has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

