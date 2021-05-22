$3.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will post sales of $3.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.84 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $15.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.13 billion to $18.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

NYSE APTV traded up $3.15 on Monday, hitting $140.46. 1,351,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,866. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.57. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $70.11 and a 52-week high of $160.14.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.