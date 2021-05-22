$26.86 Million in Sales Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to announce sales of $26.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the lowest is $5.61 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $5.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 359.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $100.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $202.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $84.78 million, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In other news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $3,094,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $1,037,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,488 shares of company stock worth $9,049,526. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNLI stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $58.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,805. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.52 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.72.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

