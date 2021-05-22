Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $104 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.14 million.

NYSE:NVRO traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.37. The company had a trading volume of 323,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,686. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $111.87 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.83.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $111,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

