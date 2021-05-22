$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.41. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

SBRA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. 2,445,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,179. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.53. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

