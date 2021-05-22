UNICORN Token (UNI) Trading 232% Higher Over Last Week

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 47.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $199,681.93 and $86.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 232% higher against the US dollar. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00054825 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000791 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000088 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 151.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

