ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Nordea Equity Research raised ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

ROCKWOOL International A/S stock remained flat at $$430.00 during midday trading on Friday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $448.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $418.39 and a 200-day moving average of $406.62.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

