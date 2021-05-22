Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

AMRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 163,848 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,231.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 229,125 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 73,602 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.72. 486,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.67, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.