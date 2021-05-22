Head-To-Head Comparison: Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) versus Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Performance Shipping and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.51 $5.19 million $1.05 4.45 Navios Maritime Acquisition $361.44 million 0.18 $27.61 million N/A N/A

Navios Maritime Acquisition has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Navios Maritime Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24% Navios Maritime Acquisition 5.07% 1.83% 0.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Performance Shipping and Navios Maritime Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Navios Maritime Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Performance Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.55%. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential downside of 6.48%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Navios Maritime Acquisition.

Dividends

Performance Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Navios Maritime Acquisition pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Performance Shipping pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Acquisition has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Navios Maritime Acquisition beats Performance Shipping on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of March 5, 2020, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 5.7 million deadweight tons, which included 13 very large crude carrier tankers, ten Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, three Medium Range one product tankers, and two chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.

