Oddz Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $342,136.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Oddz has a market cap of $8.90 million and $342,136.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oddz has traded 54.6% lower against the dollar. One Oddz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001857 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00060662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.30 or 0.00392490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00193185 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.18 or 0.00857506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

