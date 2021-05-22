Bonded Finance Reaches Market Cap of $6.72 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded down 45.9% against the US dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $200,984.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00063024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00018386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.17 or 0.00910049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00088631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance (BOND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

