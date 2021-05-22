Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $860 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $878.98 million.

NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 277,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,685. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.72. Xperi has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.78 million. Xperi had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xperi will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Xperi from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Xperi has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.80.

In other news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 206,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

