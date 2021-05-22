Orbit Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $629.64 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $629.64 million and $19.40 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 47% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00003548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00063220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00018536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.41 or 0.00909514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00088878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

