Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to Announce -$0.32 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Quanterix posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

QTRX stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.91. The company had a trading volume of 292,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,700. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.68.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $103,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $231,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,048 shares of company stock worth $1,999,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 68.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

