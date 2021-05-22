Analysts Set Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Target Price at C$36.50

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Barrick Gold to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of ABX traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,403. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$23.63 and a 52 week high of C$41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.82.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.4905727 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director John Lawson Thornton purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

