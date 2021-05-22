$7.53 EPS Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $7.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.50. Lam Research posted earnings of $4.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $26.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.67 to $26.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $32.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.00 to $34.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lam Research.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

LRCX stock traded down $12.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $614.10. 1,474,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,130. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $627.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.27. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $257.63 and a 12 month high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $658,961,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lam Research by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after buying an additional 513,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.