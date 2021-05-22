MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.90 million.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MoneyGram International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.
MGI traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,155,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,528. The company has a market cap of $658.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.17 and a beta of 1.74. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08.
About MoneyGram International
MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.
