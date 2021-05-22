MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.90 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MoneyGram International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

MGI traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,155,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,528. The company has a market cap of $658.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.17 and a beta of 1.74. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

