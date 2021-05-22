PayBX (AXPR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18,810.00

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 22nd. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One PayBX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00063817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00018659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.26 or 0.00917417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00088928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About PayBX

AXPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

