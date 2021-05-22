Zacks: Analysts Expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to Post $1.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to announce $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Oxford Industries posted earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 194.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

NYSE:OXM traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $91.78. 41,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,001. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $96.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.77%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 84,042 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,038,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

