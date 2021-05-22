Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $239.19 Million

Equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will post sales of $239.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.20 million and the highest is $271.90 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $256.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMP shares. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMP traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.28. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.62. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $71.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 207.19%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

