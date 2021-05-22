Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will post $4.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.89 billion and the highest is $4.95 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $5.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $20.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.08 billion to $20.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $21.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,428,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $529,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,123 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in SYNNEX by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SYNNEX by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.81. 180,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,116. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $126.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.