Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will report sales of $5.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.94 billion. Visa reported sales of $4.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $23.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.20 billion to $23.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.69 billion to $29.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

Visa stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $226.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,603,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,067,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $441.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.75. Visa has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

