$1.55 EPS Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021


Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. Check Point Software Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,855,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 115.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 790,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,533,000 after acquiring an additional 74,352 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.09. 629,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,512. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.61.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

