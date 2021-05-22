Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.730-0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE LXP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.05. 2,422,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,435. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $12.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

