Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 82,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.12. 5,577,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,151,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.68. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.31.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

