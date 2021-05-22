Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.26 billion-$5.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.65 billion.

NYSE:RL traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $121.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,477. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.93 and its 200 day moving average is $110.45. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 72.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

RL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.95.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

