$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty One analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. Workday posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $1,489,741.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Workday by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,017. Workday has a 1-year low of $162.66 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

