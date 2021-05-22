Zacks: Analysts Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will report earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.06). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($6.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($1.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,130 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,996,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,875,000 after buying an additional 977,858 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,101,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,828,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,897,000 after buying an additional 285,694 shares during the last quarter.

PTCT stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.43. The company had a trading volume of 518,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,428. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.47.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

