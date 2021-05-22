$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to post $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $1.49. Centene posted earnings per share of $2.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.73. 7,245,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,598,555. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

