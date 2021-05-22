Qtum Trading 48.3% Lower This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $10.43 or 0.00027346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 48.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $899.19 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000551 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,421,409 coins and its circulating supply is 98,387,606 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QTUMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.