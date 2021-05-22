Opium (OPIUM) Trading Down 48.1% Over Last Week

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Opium has traded down 48.1% against the US dollar. One Opium coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.35 or 0.00008791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a total market cap of $13.96 million and approximately $71.80 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00060614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.87 or 0.00398112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.09 or 0.00194219 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $335.09 or 0.00878412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

