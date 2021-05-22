Fusible (FUSII) Trading Down 26.6% This Week

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Fusible coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00003571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusible has a market capitalization of $565,729.50 and $10,251.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fusible has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00060614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.87 or 0.00398112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.09 or 0.00194219 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.09 or 0.00878412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fusible Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

