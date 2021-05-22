$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

NYSE THG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.23. 221,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.67 and a 200 day moving average of $122.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,200 shares of company stock worth $1,292,783 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

